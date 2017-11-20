Derail the Jail Coalition Rally
City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
SPEAKERS LIST so far:
M Adams - Freedom Inc.
Nino Rodriguez - Families for Justice, Free The 350 Bail Fund
Linda Ketcham - Madison Urban Ministries
CV Vitolo-Haddad - Wisconsin Debate, UW Activist
Heidi Wegleitner - County Board Supervisor
Teddy Shibabaw - Socialist Alternative
Derail the Jail is a Coalition that includes the following powerful community organizations:
Affordable Housing Action Alliance (AHAA)
Dane County Trans Health Group
Families for Justice (FFJ)
Freedom Inc
Groundwork
Madison Industrial Workers of the World – General Defense Committee (IWW – GDC)
Madison Urban Ministry (MUM)
Operation Welcome Home (OWH)
Our Wisconsin Revolution – Dane County (OWR)
Progressive Dane (PD)
Racial Justice Tipping Point (RJTP)
Socialist Alternative (SA)
Student Coalition for Progress
Student Labor Action Coalition
The JVN Project
UW-Madison Teaching Assistants Association
Wisconsin Debate
Young Gifted and Black (YGB)