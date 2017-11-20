Derail the Jail Coalition Rally

press release:

SPEAKERS LIST so far:

M Adams - Freedom Inc.

Nino Rodriguez - Families for Justice, Free The 350 Bail Fund

Linda Ketcham - Madison Urban Ministries

CV Vitolo-Haddad - Wisconsin Debate, UW Activist

Heidi Wegleitner - County Board Supervisor

Teddy Shibabaw - Socialist Alternative

Derail the Jail is a Coalition that includes the following powerful community organizations:

Affordable Housing Action Alliance (AHAA)

Dane County Trans Health Group

Families for Justice (FFJ)

Freedom Inc

Groundwork

Madison Industrial Workers of the World – General Defense Committee (IWW – GDC)

Madison Urban Ministry (MUM)

Operation Welcome Home (OWH)

Our Wisconsin Revolution – Dane County (OWR)

Progressive Dane (PD)

Racial Justice Tipping Point (RJTP)

Socialist Alternative (SA)

Student Coalition for Progress

Student Labor Action Coalition

The JVN Project

UW-Madison Teaching Assistants Association

Wisconsin Debate

Young Gifted and Black (YGB)