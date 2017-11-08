Derail the Jail Teach-In

City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Wed. Nov. 8th 5:00 pm City County Building (210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) Teach-In about the Proposed Jail Expansion and Alternatives – hosted by Derail the Jail. Followed by an opportunity to testify/register your opinion about proposed budget amendments on this topic being proposed to the Dane County Board.

