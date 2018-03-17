Desert Hearts

press release:

USA | 1985 | DCP | 93 min.

Director: Donna Deitch; Cast: Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau, Audra Lindley

In 1959, straight-laced professor Vivian (Shaver) flies to Reno for a quickie divorce and finds herself falling for a younger woman (Charbonneau). Deitch’s landmark love story features beautiful cinematography by future P.T. Anderson cinematographer Robert Elswit. Digitally restored by The Criterion Collection/Janus Films and UCLA Film & Television Archive in conjunction with Outfest UCLA Legacy Project and Sundance Institute.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.