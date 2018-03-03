Design an Engaging Business Facebook Page

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Facebook has become an essential marketing tool. Create an effective page that drives sales and builds customer loyalty. You will learn: How to build a page, enhance customer connections, and effectively use Facebook ads. In partnership with Madison Black Chamber.

Careers & Business
608-257-5450
