Design Studies Masters in Fine Arts Exhibition

press release: This exhibition promises a broad spectrum of work; ranging from consumer-friendly retail interiors and an emergency shelter concept, to evocative fiber arts. Both the Textile Design and Interior Architecture disciplines are well represented by Hannah Bennett, Yeonhee Cheong, Liz Kozik, Grace Cervantes, Bixi Zhang, and Weizhan Zhang.

Exhibition dates: Sunday, April 30 – Sunday, May 14, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, May 4, 5:30 – 7:30pm

Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 am - 4 pm; Sunday, Noon - 4pm