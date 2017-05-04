Design Studies Masters in Fine Arts Exhibition

press release: This exhibition promises a broad spectrum of work; ranging from consumer-friendly retail interiors and an emergency shelter concept, to evocative fiber arts. Both the Textile Design and Interior Architecture disciplines are well represented by Hannah Bennett, Yeonhee Cheong, Liz Kozik, Grace Cervantes, Bixi Zhang, and Weizhan Zhang.
Exhibition dates: Sunday, April 30 – Sunday, May 14, 2017
Opening reception: Thursday, May 4, 5:30 – 7:30pm
Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 am - 4 pm; Sunday, Noon - 4pm
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map