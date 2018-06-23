press release: Designer Rummage Sale & Fundraiser. Shop for designer home decor items including lighting, art, rugs, furniture, decorative accessories and much, much more! 100% of the proceeds will go to Design for a Difference Madison and the 2018 interior makeover of East Madison Community Center this October. Items for sale are donated by Madison area Interior Designers and Design Professionals

June 23 9am – 4pm, FLOOR360 big tent 5117 Verona Road

Admission is free, be ready to fall in love with a household item to buy for a good cause!