RSVP for Designing Attractive Native Gardens for Home & Business

press release: In the minds of many city dwellers, the terms "native plants" and "prairie restoration" evoke visions of wide open spaces either blooming gloriously or looking wild and unkempt. Neither has translated well to the traditional home lot - until now. Join John J. Gishnock III, ecological designer and owner of Formecology, LLC, as he takes you through a process of developing attractive native plantings and gardens. Learn how to utilize wildflowers, grasses, sedges, shrubs, and trees to create a more natural, wild look, or a clean, organized planting suitable for the most refined of settings - from rural residencies to urban municipal buildings.

Tuesday, March 20, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: March 13

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-19