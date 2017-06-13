Designing Your Online Sales Funnel

press release: If your website isn’t bringing leads into your business on a consistent basis, you are missing out on a huge – and not to mention affordable – marketing opportunity. Adrianne Machina of Tornado Marketing will show you how to put together an online sales funnel and build a process that will systematically turn visitors into leads and leads into customers. You’ll learn how to blend online and offline marketing, which tools are essential to building a repeatable marketing system, and ways to use your website, email marketing system and advertising to create a 24/7/365 lead generation machine.