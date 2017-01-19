Desiring History, Historicizing Desire

University Club 803 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Ari Friedlander, assistant professor of English (University of Mississippi) and editor of the Journal of Early Modern Cultural Studies (JEMCS) special issue “Desiring History and Historicizing Desire” will lead a special seminar for any interested graduate students and faculty. The JEMCS special issue takes up the question of historicist and queer critical methodologies, and brings to the fore cutting-edge debates both in queer theory and in early modern studies.  Prof. Friedlander will also discuss the publication process with students (curating a special issue, editing, etc.) Refreshments will be served

Seminar participants should read the following:

The JEMCSspecial issue “Desiring History and Historicizing Desire” (especially the introduction and the roundtable discussion)

“Queering History,” Jonathan Goldberg and Madhavi Menon. PMLA Vol. 120 No. 5 (Oct. 2005)

“The New Unhistoricism in Queer Studies,” Valerie Traub. PMLA Vol. 128, No. 1 (Jan 2013)

Please e-mail Jennifer Row (jrow@wisc.edu) with any questions.

