press release: The 3rd annual Devil’s Lake Craggin’ Classic, the largest rock climbing festival in the Midwest, will take place next weekend, October 13 - 15th at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. The festival promotes education, service and community at the Midwest’s most popular rock climbing area.

FESTIVITIES will be ongoing at the Northern Lights Campground at Devil’s Lake State Park. A large event tent will host slideshow presentations from professional climbing athletes, short films and live music.

An adjacent Vendor Village will host 20 tents representing various climbing industry retailers, manufacturers and local gyms. Silent Auctions will be held Friday and Saturday evenings, featuring a wide array of climbing-specific and general outdoor goods.

EDUCATIONAL CLINICS will take place Saturday, October 14th. Twelve clinics will be taught by instructors from Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides in concert with professional athletes on varied topics like Anchor Building, Lead Climbing, Self-Rescue and Multi-Pitch Problem Solving. Two clinics will be offered specifically for women climbers.

COMPETITIONS in both traditional lead climbing and bouldering will happen on Saturday, October 14. The 2nd annual Arrol Altay Classic, named after late Chicago climber Errol Altay, will feature teams of two scoring points according to route volume and difficulty. The Bouldering Compeition will feature three classes of competitors scoring points for both the number and difficulty of problems they climb.

Our SERVICE PROJECT this year is rerouting, reconstructing and improving the Balanced Rock Trail. Volunteers will work in concert with the Ice Age Trail Alliance, who is planning the project and sending their trailbuilding experts.

Registration for weekend passes ($55), clinics ($85) and competitions ($35) is available online.

The American Alpine Club is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization supporting climbers and the United States rock climbing community. Our headquarters are in Golden, CO.