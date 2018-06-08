press release: Please join us at 702WI on Friday, June 8, as we welcome author Devin Murphy, who will read from and discuss his novel THE BOAT RUNNER! Doors open at 6:30pm, event begins at 7:00pm. A book signing will follow. The event is free, but please RSVP.

In the tradition of All the Light We Cannot See and The Nightingale, THE BOAT RUNNER is a sweeping story of a wealthy Dutch family whose world is upended over the course the WWII Nazi occupation. As the family struggles to stay whole, we follow the youngest son through the forests of France, the stormy beaches of England, and deep within the secret missions of the German Navy, as he is confronted with the moral dilemma that will change his life forever. This is a novel that explores the true cost of war and questions what national borders really mean when weighed against a single human heart.