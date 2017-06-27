DeWayne Keys & Doug Barrette

press release: Harmonica Hour featuring DeWayne Keys and Doug Barrette will be at the Madison Senior Center on Tuesday, June 27, from 1-2 pm. These two guys are like an old radio show with music, jokes and stories. With DeWayne on harmonics and vocals, and Doug on guitar and vocals, the music includes Americana, folk, old country, blues and originals. Join them for an evening of mirth and music.