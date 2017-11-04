Craig Baumann & the Story, Pine Travelers, Tom Brusky Band

press release: Come celebrate 10 years of mediocrity with us! Yes, we can't believe we made it this far either. We've kept the curve down, maintained our average just below the bar, and have toed the line for 10 years now! So we're throwing the party of the decade at Dexer's Pub, outside under the tent (heated if needed), on Saturday November 4!

Here's the details:

Live Music!

noon - 1:30pm ~ Tom Brusky Band (polka)

2pm - 3:30pm ~ Pine Travelers (roots/rock/funk)

4pm - 7pm~ Craig Baumann & the Story (blues/soul/Americana)

Delicious Drinks! Tasty Eats!

Feel free to bring a non-perishable "think snack" food item to benefit the Madison East High School Food for Thought Food Pantry! All sales from the Bloody Mary's & Tully Shots will be donated to the cause as well...

We truly hope you can make it to celebrate the past 10 years with us, and cheers in hoping to 10 more! Thanks Madison!!