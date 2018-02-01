Dharma Talk

press release: Meditation is simple practice that helps us to develop a calm, clear, and caring state of mind. Various forms of meditation have been practiced for centuries in virtually all of the worlds spiritual traditions. These same practices are now increasingly being used in schools, hospitals, and in the workplace, and scientific research is showing that meditation has a wide range of benefits - from relieving stress to training the mind to operate at peak levels.

In this ongoing series, Tergar Instructor Dr. Cortland Dahl offers guided meditations, practical instructions on the application of meditation practice in daily life, and insights from both classical Buddhist teachings and modern scientific research on the practice of meditation.

These sessions are open to those who are new to meditation as well as experienced meditators. All sessions are offered on a drop-in basis - no pre-registration necessary.

Every Thursday [through May 2018], 7:00pm - 8:30pm