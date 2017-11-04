press release: All are invited to the Día de los Muertos show on Saturday, Nov 4, from 5-7:30pm at East High Schools NEW Theater!!!

Special performance by Rey Cruz, an emerging local music artist, Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz, Danzas Aztecas, Mariachi Crecensio, and Carlos Soriano, also a local singer.

General admission is $5, free for children under 5 yrs old.

Funds raised will go towards college scholarships for Latino Student Union Seniors graduating this year and to Ballet Folklórico to help with paying for more dresses and accessories.

Thank you to our sponsors: Wisconsin Financial Services and La Sabrosa Radio. If you would like to be a sponsor as well, please contact me. Your sponsorship is greatly appreciated!!

The Latino Student Union The Latino Student Union (LSU) empowers, motivates, and inspires Latino students to be college bound ready. Since starting the Latino Student Union in January of 2015, membership has more than doubled, as well as our impact in the community through volunteerism, and Latino youth empowerment. The majority of our members are first generation high school students and most, if not all, will be first generation college students. Some of our students are in pre-college programs such as PEOPLE, ITA or AVID which prepares them for college. Funds raised will go to help pay for this event, for registration fees & materials, transportation and food for when we go on leadership conferences such as the CRECE conference, or the National MEChA conference, for food and supplied for the Xicanx Institute for Education and Self-Determination, but most of all to help with scholarships for our active and in need LSU students.