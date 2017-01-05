Dial M for Murder

press release:

USA | 1954 | DCP | 105 min.

Director: Alfred Hitchcock;Cast: Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, Robert Cummings

Perhaps the classiest 3-D feature from the golden age of Hollywood, Dial M stars Milland as a calculating husband plotting the demise of his rich, unfaithful wife (played with precision by Kelly). Hitchcock's subtle yet effective use of the third dimension is only one of the many pleasures to be found in this tale of pre-meditation and perfect crime, as the deadly game of cat and mouse is executed with the director’s characteristically meticulous employment of camera angles and props.

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!