RSVP for Dialogue Circles Facilitator Training

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Do you want to be a part of helping people who come from different backgrounds and have opposing beliefs have better conversations with each other?

The Center for Community Stewardship (C4CS) invites you to become a Dialogue Circle Facilitator. In this training, you'll learn to serve as a facilitator for small groups having productive and respectful conversations about challenging topics like policing, politics, gun control, and other topics.

January 20th 9am - 4pm. $50/scholarships available. Fitchburg Public Library

Preregistration required.

