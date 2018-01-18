RSVP for Dialogue Circles Facilitator Training

press release: Do you want to be a part of helping people who come from different backgrounds and have opposing beliefs have better conversations with each other?

The Center for Community Stewardship (C4CS) invites you to become a Dialogue Circle Facilitator. In this training, you'll learn to serve as a facilitator for small groups having productive and respectful conversations about challenging topics like policing, politics, gun control, and other topics.

January 20th 9am - 4pm. $50/scholarships available. Fitchburg Public Library

Preregistration required.