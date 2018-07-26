× Expand Simone LaPierre stars in "Diamond Girl."

:30 pm on 7/26-28 and 2 pm, 7/29.

press release: John Gore, an eleven-time Tony winning and Emmy nominated British producer says, “The premise (of Diamond Girl) is great, I can see this becoming a film”. Julia Levine, a Climate Change Theatre Action director/producer on Off-Off Broadway calls the script of Diamond Girl “clear, seamless and clean.” Luigi C Caiola, a prolific co-producer of Broadway musicals and a four time Tony Award winner characterizes the story line as “inspiring”.

So, it is safe to say this fanciful tale about an enchanted necklace promises to be a play you won’t soon forget. The title character, played by Simone LaPierre, is a young woman whose romantic life is a shambles before she tries on the necklace, and a roller coaster ride after she does; thanks in large part to Gina Gomez who plays her irascible stepsister. The subplot---the search for the lost plays of Euripides by Diamond Girl’s scholarly stepfather---interweaves nicely with Simone’s travails. It also gives the audience the opportunity to enjoy the wonderful Shakespearean acting of Joseph Lutz, the actor who portrays the imperious stepfather.

Written by the award winning local playwright, Bruce Calhoun, directed by Jaclyn June Johnson, and endowed with a talented group of supporting actors the play will enjoy an encore performance at the Bartell in July.

Attendees are encouraged to come early and browse the Earth Day exhibits featuring the volunteer programs of the Student Conservation Association, the Ice Age Trail Alliance, City of Middleton Public Lands Department, Save the Rainforest, and The Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. The Diamond Center, a locally owned Jewelry store, is the proud sponsor of this production.