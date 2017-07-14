Diana Ross, Rhonda Ross

press release: LIVE AT THE BMO HARRIS PAVILION

7:00 PM DOORS * 8:00 PM SHOW

There’s no stopping this legendary lady. Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee’s most magnificent outdoor seated theater, the BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds, with special guest Rhonda Ross. Experience a decade of Diana’s most beloved hits on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan.

Diana Ross began her career as the founder and lead vocalist for The Supremes, which was Motown’s most successful act AND the most successful American vocal group. After leaving the group in 1970, Ross embarked on a solo career, which has spawned the release of over twenty albums, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and an Oscar Nomination for her portrayal of Billie Holiday. In total, Ross has released over 70 hit singles and sold over 100 million records throughout her career.