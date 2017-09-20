Diane Cluck, Glassmen, TS Foss

press release:

TS FOSS (Madison) Acoustic bedroom pop

GLASSMEN (Madison) Glassmen is experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, reflective, and distortinglike glass.

DIANE CLUCK Diane Cluck a singer-songwriter of intuitive folk music based in Charlottesville, Virginia. She tours the US, UK and Europe, employing singing as a healing, textural experience in which audiences may wander, ponder, or simply be. Her vocal style has been noted for its clipped, glottal beauty, and described as an unlikely mix of Aaron Neville, the Baka people, and Joni Mitchellunaffected yet unusual. (NPR)

She accompanies herself on various instruments including guitar, piano, harmonium, zither, and a copper pipe instrument she built by hand. Time Out New York cited her as a brilliant idiosyncratic guitarist.

She contributed to New Yorks burgeoning Antifolk scene in the early 2000s. Since then, singer-songwriters Laura Marling, Florence Welch (of Florence And The Machine), and Sharon Van Etten have cited Dianes work as influential.