Diane Sagunsky

Health Sciences Learning Center, 1st Floor Atrium, September 29-October 30

press release: “I want to express my gratitude to UW Hospital and Clinics for two reasons. First for my care and treatment as a lung transplant recipient and secondly for this opportunity to promote my art. Seven years ago, I was experiencing shortness of breath and was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and would eventually need a lung transplant. My energy levels waned over time and my ability to continue with my art evaporated. It has been two years and two months since my lung transplant. The first year after transplant was a little rocky as I was in and out of the hospital for various reasons. But now things have stabilized and I once again feel the energy to make and promote my art.

Most of the images I paint are from places I have been. This past summer I visited Yellowstone National Park, my first trip since transplant. I saw many scenes that would make wonderful paintings and I can thank my organ donor and UW Hospital for making that possible.”-Diane Segunsky