press release: When Dick Ainsworth approached the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, it was not with the usual photographer's request. Instead of wanting to shoot performance images or posed studio shots, he wais interested in capturing the process of creativity itself - a process that begins with the first rehearsal and continues up to and through the opening performance. As a silent observer during rehearsals of the last 10 seasons, Dick has visually documented the creative process integral to a live concert, but never witnessed by the audience.