Die, Mommie, Die!

press release: A play by Charles Busch; Directed by Michael Bruno

This comic melodrama evokes the 1960’s thrillers Bette Davis and Joan Crawford starred in. A faded pop star, trapped in a bad marriage, kills her husband to be with her younger lover. Their daughter convinces their son to kill their mother to avenge her father’s death. Along the way secrets are revealed…

Fri, June 16 @ 8pm

Sat, June 17 @ 8pm

Thurs, June 22 @ 8pm

Fri, June 23 @ 8pm

Sat, June 24 @ 8pm

Sun, June 25 @ 2pm

Thurs, June 29 @ 8pm