Die, Mommie, Die!
StageQ
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A play by Charles Busch; Directed by Michael Bruno
This comic melodrama evokes the 1960’s thrillers Bette Davis and Joan Crawford starred in. A faded pop star, trapped in a bad marriage, kills her husband to be with her younger lover. Their daughter convinces their son to kill their mother to avenge her father’s death. Along the way secrets are revealed…
Fri, June 16 @ 8pm
Sat, June 17 @ 8pm
Thurs, June 22 @ 8pm
Fri, June 23 @ 8pm
Sat, June 24 @ 8pm
Sun, June 25 @ 2pm
Thurs, June 29 @ 8pm
