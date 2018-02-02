Diet Cig, The Spook School, Great Grandpa

× Expand Daniel Dorsa Noah Bowman and Alex Luciano of Diet Cig.

press release: Diet Cig are continuing their Swear I'm Good At This party into 2018 with a new leg of touring. The Spook School and Great Grandpa are joining Diet Cig for the tour. Diet Cig is Alex Luciano (guitar and vocals) and Noah Bowman (drums). This winter 2018 tour will mark the first time the band is playing as a four-piece as the duo will be joined on stage by Anna from The Spook School (bass) and Karli from Plush (keyboards/vox).

2017 saw Diet Cig release their debut album, Swear I'm Good At This, to world-wide critical acclaim. The album showcases Diet Cig's tenacity for crafting life-affirming, relatable tales with a gutsy heart at their core. Luciano has the ability to write lyrics that are both vulnerable and badass, perfecting a storm of emotive reflection that creates a vision of a sweaty, pumped-up room screaming these lines in unison.

This fall Luciano took place in a round-table discussion hosted by The New York Times whose headline read, "Rock's Not Dead, It's Ruled by Women." The band were previously featured in the paper the week Swear I'm Good At This was released. Diet Cig have also found fans at NPR where in June they were named the favorite band, so far, of 2017 by listeners. They went to their offices for a Tiny Desk Session and played 3 tracks -- "Sixteen" and "Tummy Ache" off the LP and "Harvard." off 2015's EP, Over Easy. To date the band has released the singles "Barf Day," Tummy Ache, "Link In Bio" and "Maid In The Mist."

Further praise for Diet Cig

"Swear I'm Good At This all adds up to a snapshot of a young songwriter navigating through the yearning and boredom, ambition and insecurity that accumulates along the rocky path from adolescence to adulthood. The power of Diet Cig comes from the way Luciano and Bowman bolster these themes with affirming positivity in the form of delightful, explosive anthems." NPR

"Fantastic Fuzz-Pop Debut" --

Rolling Stone -- 4 stars!

"The best pop-punk uses sweetness as a decoy for angst, and Alex Luciano, the frontwoman of Diet Cig, has a piercingly saccharine voice that veers toward extreme sadness as she deploys it."

- NY Times

"The delightfully titled 'Barf Day' (embodies) what makes the pair's upcoming debut Swear I'm Good At This so enthralling: the featherweight garage grit, Luciano's subversive sincerity, and bandmate Noah Bowman's fist-pumping percussion...Against all odds, Diet Cig are coming of age on their own terms."" - Stereogum

Vocalist Alex Luciano brings a lighthearted innocence to ('Tummy Ache') singing criticisms of the patriarchy in the most charming way." Nylon

"Swear I'm Good at This, (is) one of the most refreshingly fun albums of the year." Noisey

"Diet Cig's debut album driven by Alex Luciano, is one of the most effeminate, flippant, giggly and cute albums of the year - and that's part of what makes it so f*cking good." Uproxx

"loud, blunt, and totally fun." Under The Radar

"(Diet Cig) make pop-punk that's simultaneously adorable and fierce...You can expect sing-along jawns that sound just as good at a sweaty Diet Cig show as they do when you're alone in your bedroom" NY Daily News, "9 Albums Dropping in April You'd Be Foolish Not to Check Out"

"Swear I'm Good At This, is charismatic, balancing rage and rebellion with poppy lightness...Luciano breathes life and space into these traditionally closed-off feelings, and her twee pop voice will have listeners tapping their feet and leaning in for more." Bust

"Diet Cig's music is playful, upbeat and addictive." Paste

"infectious indie-rock perfection"

NY Newsday