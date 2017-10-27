(October 27 – November 11, 2017)

Encore's repertory theater company explores the wildest to the mildest of aspirations in a series of contrasting vignettes in "Different Dreams". The shorts include: “Dream Insurance” - a selection of three pieces which focus on how dreams change throughout life; “Dare to Dream”: Jeri is intruded upon by an unwelcome stranger who reawakens old dreams; and “Different Dreams”: a discussion group for people with disabilities becomes contentious. Words can hurt - and sometimes do.

October 27, 28, November 3, 4, 10 & 11 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday November 5