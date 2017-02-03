Digging Deeper into DNA Testing

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

Our speaker is Mary Eberle, JD. Mary Eberle is an experienced genetic genealogist and a DNA expert. She’s a former patent attorney with extensive DNA experience.

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

608-264-6400

