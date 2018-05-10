press release: Starting in 2018, Fathom Events and Toei Animation Inc. will present a three-title series from the wildly popular Digimon franchise to U.S. big screens with “DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri.: Loss” (Thursday, February 1), “DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri.: Coexistence” (Thursday, May 10) and “DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri.: Future” (Thursday, September 20), each at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to the anime features, moviegoers will watch exclusive recaps for previous features before each screening. These special events will also feature interviews with cast and crew talent, such as the English voice of “Tai,” Joshua Seth for “DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri.: Loss”.