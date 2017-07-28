Dimension W

press release:

In the near future, devices known as "coils" harness the power of another dimension. Seeking illegal coils, bounty hunter Kyoma Mabuchi spends his days resisting the use of dimensional energy. That is, until a very realistic and adorable robot, Mira, gets mixed up in things. Partnering with the reluctant Kyoma on his missions, together they uncover the truth behind the mysterious power

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting includes screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot. People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.