press release:

Saturday – Sunday, January 20-21, 2018, New Holland Pavilion #1

Dinosaur Time Trek gets you traveling through time via our Time Trek Laboratory to visit dinosaurs across multiple eras. See a giant T-Rex, Stegosaurus, raptors and more! The realistic animatronic dinosaurs transport you to a time when dinos roamed the earth. Get the whole dino brood involved as we test your knowledge in our live-action family game show, have a close-up encounter with a life-like roving dino skeleton and pet a baby Apatosaurus.

It’s family expedition time! At Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek, you’ll be transported through our special Time Lab where you can observe enormous prehistoric dinosaurs and track modern-day sharks in real time. This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, visit the Time Trek Theater to meet baby dinosaurs, and test their dino-knowledge in our family and individual trivia contests. Even see a Dino skeleton come to life!

PLUS at our Shark Edition events, you can learn more about these mysterious prehistoric creatures that are still alive today, thanks to our partnership with OCEARCH! Track real-life sharks and view live footage from recent expeditions.

*Kids under 2 free with a paid adult admission