press release: U.S. Cellular® announced that Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Diplo will play a FREE concert on Friday, June 22 at the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Henry Maier Festival Park. The concert is open to the public with FREE admission compliments of U.S. Cellular.

Concert goers may access the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage via the mid and north gates of Henry Maier Festival Park at 7 p.m. on June 22, 2018. No tickets will be required, event entry will be permitted on a first-come, first serve basis. Admission is not guaranteed and entry gates will be closed when capacity is reached. Food, beverage and parking will be available for purchase.

Please keep the following security policies in mind as you plan your visit. All visitors should be prepared to comply with metal detection and other security screening requirements before entering the Summerfest grounds. No bags larger than 9”x10”x12” or backpacks of ANY size, will be permitted on the grounds and they, along with any other prohibited items, will not be checked at guest services. All bags that adhere to the bag policy will be searched upon entering.

As well as providing FREE entry to the show for the community, U.S. Cellular will host a sweepstakes for VIP passes. The passes will provide Diplo concert goers with access to the U.S. Cellular Backstage Loft—including private restrooms—and the upfront VIP viewing area. Interested fans can visit any participating U.S. Cellular store in Wisconsin and Northwestern Illinois, June 1-15, to enter the sweepstakes.*Additionally, in appreciation of its loyal customers, U.S. Cellular will provide the first 1,000 customers attending the concert with a free ticket to Summerfest, which begins the following week.**

