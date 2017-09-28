press release : Thy Dirty Deuce returns to Madison for a night of down and dirty Deuce rock at Roberts!!! The Reverend Horton Heat is next door at The Barrymore that night, so pop by after that show. There is also a Packers/Bears game that night, so come by after the game. Eon will be behind the bar slinging drinks. All of these factors will equate to a wild night on the East Side of Madison hosted by The Musical Mathematicians of Rock and Roll!!!

× Expand "Devil in the Man" by The Dirty Deuce