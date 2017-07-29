press release: Sat. July 29, 12:0 Noon – 5:00 pm Tenney Park Madison's Fifth Annual Disability Pride Festival!

A day celebrating creativity and artistry of a diverse community. Featuring on the ASL Interpreted Main stage: MC T. Banks, and Performing Artist Gaelynn Lea, Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, and BLK Reign and the Band. The Festival Also features Karaoke by Band in the Box, Wellness talks, art exhibits, free accessible pontoon boat rides, adaptive sports by MSCR and a Children's tent with activities from the Madison Children's Museum. - plus a climbing wall with instruction in adaptive climbing and over fifty exhibitors. Info? Visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/153092735237201/