Disability Rights Wisconsin 40th Anniversary

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: For forty years, Disability Rights Wisconsin has empowered people with disabilities to live life to the fullest. It is our honor to invite you to commemorate this progress during an evening of art, entertainment, dinner, and celebration with trailblazers in the disability rights movement, civic leaders, the business community...and you! Please join us! $120.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
