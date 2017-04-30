Disco Dim Sum Brunch

Natt Spil 211 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Get your brunch on with Great Dane beers and the musical gravy of DJ Zukas and VPS. 11 am-3 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

