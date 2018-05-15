Discover Your Strengths; Unlock Your Potential

press release: What are you naturally good at? Do you have the opportunity to use your talents on a daily basis? Chances are, you don't. In today’s world, we devote more time focusing on shortcomings than developing strengths. The most effective way to empower yourself and others is to see each person in terms of his or her strengths. Take advantage of this StrengthsFinder workshop to discover your strengths and learn what to do with this information and how you can apply it to your entire life. Bottom line: The more you know about yourself, the better you will be – for yourself, your family, your friends, and your employer!

In this session you will:

increase your awareness and knowledge of your individual strengths,

learn how to leverage your strengths, and

appreciate your unique strengths within the context of your personal and professional roles.

NOTE: Once registered, participants will need to complete the online StrengthsFinder ( CliftonStrengths) assessment one week prior to the workshop. You will be sent a code to complete the assessment. In addition to the assessment results which identify your top 5 strengths, you will have access to a downloadable version of the Wall Street bestselling StrengthsFinder 2. 0 e-book. Please complete the assessment by Tuesday, May 8th.