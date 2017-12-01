Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family

Google Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Press release: “Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family,” by Sinae Hyun, Department of History, UW-Whitewater

Time: Noon to 1:15pm, Friday, December 1, 2017

Location: Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Cost: "no cover"

Contact phone number: (608) 263-1755

Sponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1755
Google Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Disenchanted: American Cold War Missions in Thailand Through the Stories of the Young Family - 2017-12-01 12:00:00