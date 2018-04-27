press release: Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 at 2 & 8 p.m. | CT

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ‘em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight. These royal renegades tossed off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies hit off-Broadway musical to you – and what you thought about princesses will never be the same! Part of Shine United’s Off-Broadway Series. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance.

This show contains adult language and content and may not be suitable for children.