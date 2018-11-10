× Expand Amanda Rowan/Disney 148939_0001 Disney Junior Dance Party is on tour.

press release: "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups® is extending its high-energy interactive tour, taking the immersive live concert experience designed for kids and families into some of the biggest markets in the US. With most of the initial dates sold out and second shows being added in multiple markets, the 90-minute concert that brings the beloved characters from the #1 preschool television network's hit series to life is adding 50 new shows starting in September. The second leg of the tour includes shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The exclusive pre-sale begins today, Monday, April 23, with the general public on-sale starting Friday, April 27. For a complete list of on-sale cities and upcoming shows, visit disneyjuniortour.com

Incorporating live appearances by favorite Disney Junior characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, interactive on-screen moments with Puppy Dog Pals, The Lion Guard and Muppet Babies, as well as the first-ever live appearance by Vampirina, "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" features 20 songs from Disney Junior's hit series, as well as two brand new original songs for the tour. Directed by Amy Tinkham (ABC's "Dancing With The Stars"), produced by Jonathan Shank of Red Light Management, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the concert is elevated by state of the art LED technology, a giant Mickey-shaped DJ booth, high-tech scrim screens that transport characters into the theater and 4D special effects.

Sponsored by Pull-Ups®, the tour also includes a 15-minute interactive pre-show countdown featuring new original song "I'm a Big Kid" written by Beau Black ("Mickey and the Roadster Racers," "The Lion Guard"). The song celebrates kids' first milestones, and the pre-show warm-up teaches the audience three different dance moves that will later be incorporated into the show. Then the show hosts remind parents that it's a good time to take their kids for a bathroom break before the show starts.