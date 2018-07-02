Disq, Honey Cutt, Camp Friends, Garnett Grimm-DeVille
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Richard Bock
Disq core members Isaac De Broux-Slone (left) and Raina Bock.
press release: Disq~ local dreamy indie pop
Honey Cutt~ beachy guitar pop on tour from Boston
Camp Friends~ local psychadelic indie rockers
Drag performances by Garnett Grimm-Deville & more TBA!
$5-$10 suggested donation, no one will be turned away for lack of funds
Please be respectful or leave! No racism, homophobia, sexism, transphobia, etc, please be nice to ensure the safety and comfort of guests and artists ♥
Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music