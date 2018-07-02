Disq, Honey Cutt, Camp Friends, Garnett Grimm-DeVille

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Disq~ local dreamy indie pop

disq.bandcamp.com

Honey Cutt~ beachy guitar pop on tour from Boston

honeycuttband.bandcamp.com

Camp Friends~ local psychadelic indie rockers

campfriends.bandcamp.com

Drag performances by Garnett Grimm-Deville & more TBA!

$5-$10 suggested donation, no one will be turned away for lack of funds

Please be respectful or leave! No racism, homophobia, sexism, transphobia, etc, please be nice to ensure the safety and comfort of guests and artists ♥

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-535-9976
