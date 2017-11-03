Disq, Squarewave

press release:

Doors 7:30 Show 8pm

Disq: They may be teenagers, but don’t call them a teen band. Disq founders/songwriters Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock have been gigging with Madison music pros nearly triple their ages since elementary school, and wowing the faculty during summers spent at the Berklee College of Music.

Squarewave: a collective nameless void which eventually became... Squarewave. We are: Patrick Connaughty, Jeff Jagielo, and Brandon Smith. Our latest release "Throwing Stones" is available through our friends at cdbaby, itunes, Madison record shops and directly from us. Let us know what you think and thanks for listening. ......

Donation 5 bucks. No drinking. All Ages. Be kind