Are you tired of the same old approach to the world of work? Are you ready to start talking about talent in a whole new way? If so, Disrupt is for you!

Disrupt is a high-energy idea forum designed to inform and empower executives, business leaders, people in the human resources field and anyone, really, who is PASSIONATE ABOUT TALENT and learning more about the world of work. No, You don't have to be in HR to attend the event. In fact, Disrupt talks are attended by C-Suite Leaders, Technologists, Students, Politicians...and, yes, even a few HR Professionals.

The Event: What to Expect?

10-12 speakers with something really disruptive to share will be given 5 minutes each to wow you - they’ll do it while 20 slides advance automatically every 15 seconds. It’s energetic, thought-provoking, and high-impact.

5:00 p.m. Doors open

5:30 p.m. Networking

6 p.m. Presentations

Ashley Quinto Powell, Business Development Manager, Bendyworks: Mind the Gap; Crush the Ceiling!

Bentley Wolfe, President, We-Engage LLC: An HR Tech Song

Eric Howden, Challenge Course Coordinator & Part-Time Instructor, Madison College: No Trust Falls, No Paint Balls

Laneice McGee, Founder, Future Entrepreneurs Moving Ahead (F.E.M.A): Pay Your Passion Forward

Leah Roe, VP of Finance, Operations, & Culture, healthfinch, Founder, Culture Community, Inc.: #IntentionalCulture

Matthew Gonnering, CEO, Widen: What If Mother Teresa Ran HR?

Sheba McCants, Community Engagement & Events Manager, DAIS: A Hard Truth Your Employee May Never Tell You

Jennifer Schwarzkopf, Principal, Estelle| Strategic Marketing, Branding & PR: Walk the Talk: Be the Boss YOU Needed

Bruce Holoubek, President, The Apu Group: Leaders: Guardians of The Dichotomy

Nora Burns, Founder & Chief Instigator, HR-Undercover: Zero Tolerance - Poor Phrasing or Bad Math?

Jocelyn Vande Velde, City Bike Brand Manager, Trek Bicycle: Wanted: Heart & Hustle

Laura S. Gmeinder, Laura Gmeinder Coaching & Consulting LLC: Emcee

8 p.m. Speaker meet and greet after party

9 p.m. The end....or is it?