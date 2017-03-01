Disrupting Biases to Boldly Expand your Board

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Session participants will learn to identify common unconscious bias that prevents their successful preparation, recruitment, and onboarding of board members of diversity backgrounds and perspectives. Participants will walk away with a better understanding of their role in ensuring the highest level of leadership reflects their stakeholders. They will prioritize expanding the board in order to effectively deliver on their mission.

