District 2 Neighborhood Meeting

press release: Please join us for a neighborhood meeting where we will hear about Stone House Development’s proposal for the east end of the 1000 block of E. Washington Avenue. They propose to construct 10 floors composed of 150,000 square feet of office space plus first floor retail along E. Washington with structured parking with 330 stalls in 3 stories (height is equal to two stories of office space) along Ingersoll.

Wednesday, June 20 2018, 7:00 p.m., The Lyric 10th floor conference room, 1010 E. Washington Ave