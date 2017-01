press release: S at. Feb. 11th 6:00 pm Hypatia Co-op (411 N. Pinckney St.) Divided We Fall! Join Madison Community Co-op (MCC) for a community potluck, followed by a screening and discussion of the new documentary by Katherine Acosta about the Wisconsin Uprising of 2011. If you were involved in the 2011 “Cheddar Revolution,” please bring your stories to share and lessons we can learn from for the struggles ahead in 2017!