press release: On Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time, fans across the nation can relive, or experience for the first time, multiple Grammy Award®–winning and multi-platinum selling band, Dixie Chicks’ highly-anticipated sold-out tour with “Dixie Chicks - DCX MMXVI - In Concert.”

Presented by Fathom Events and Columbia Records, “Dixie Chicks - DCX MMXVI - In Concert,” will play in nearly 450 movie theaters nationwide. This sold-out concert event was taped live and features a full set of hits, such as “Wide Open Spaces,” “Goodbye Earl,” and “Not Ready to Make Nice.” In addition to the concert, audiences will experience a special never-before-seen acoustic set including a cover of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons.”