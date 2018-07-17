DIY Bath Bombs

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Bath bombs are a simple way to create a luxurious, relaxing, spa-like atmosphere for your bath.  Learn how to make your own bath bombs in this hands-on workshop at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, July 17, from 7 to 8 p.m.  JNJ Craftworks will provide all materials and instruction for you to make and take home two bath bombs. This workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. 

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
