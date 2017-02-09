DIY Science. CSI: Discovery Edition

Hands-on laboratory experiences are not just for kids! At DIY Science, adult (18+) audiences are encouraged to put on lab coats, goggles and gloves and get a firsthand sense of cutting-edge research.

Dig into forensic science and get your hands dirty while learning how scientists discover clues and solve mysteries! Join us for a fun night of super sleuthing, analyze evidence at a crime scene, dive into the secrets stored in our DNA and use your detective skills to find out who dunnit?

7 – 9 p.m., Thursday, February 9, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

$5/person

http://discovery.wisc.edu/ DIYscience