press release: Hands-on laboratory experiences are not just for kids! At DIY Science, adult (18+) audiences are encouraged to put on lab coats, goggles and gloves and get a firsthand sense of cutting-edge research.

Learn about the science behind some of your favorite foods! Explore cheese making, taste wines from different grapes, learn about making sourdough, figure out what foods are fermented, discover the art of brewing beer and more.

$5/person , must be 21+ to taste alcohol