Dizzyland: Leon Varjian and the Antics of the Pail and Shovel Party

press release: Exhibit features the work of UW-Madison alumnus Leon Varjian. He was known as a prankster and dedicated humanitarian, who worked with students to raise money for various nonprofits, and created memorable art experiences around campus, such as flamingos on Bascom Hill and the Statue of Liberty in Lake Mendota.

The exhibit is presented by the WUD Art Committee in collaboration with the Leon Varjian Collection from the UW-Madison Archives. The opening reception is on May 6th, from 5-7pm, and runs from May 6th until June 5th 2017. The exhibition is located in the Class of 1925 Gallery in Memorial Union.