The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

06/09 FREQUENCY 9TH YEAR BIRTHDAY BASH w/ THE BEER NUTS with former members of Rights of the Accused and Ministry + THE GRAN FURY + TWELVES + THE GIANTS OF MIDGARD 9 PM, 21+, $9

06/10 FREQUENCY 9TH YEAR BIRTHDAY BASH DAY 2 w/ DJ ABILITIES + HUDSON FALCONS + THE DEAD DEADS+ REDSHIFT HEADLIGHTS 9 PM, 21+, $9

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-819-8777

